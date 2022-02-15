Todd Newton

HOUSTON-based syndication company SUITERADIO is expanding its daypart lineup, with E! ENTERTAINMENT's EMMY-winning TODD NEWTON joining. hentic personalities.

SUITERADIO President CRUZE explained, “We looked to the red carpet for TODD, who received a DAYTIME EMMY AWARD as Outstanding Game Show Host for FAMILY GAMENIGHT.All this along with a full slate of major market radio success!"

Added TODD, “Since first cracking a mic in 1991, I knew radio would be the heart and soul of my entire entertainment career. No matter where I've gone or what project I've had the privilege to work on, the razzle dazzle of the FM dial has never left me. I'm so proud to join SUITERADIO's vision for the future and look forward to sharing countless hours of laughter and talk with MARIA TODD and our new friends across the country. The world keeps on changing but great conversation never goes out of style!”

NEWTON has been an on-air personality at stations from WKBQ/ST. LOUIS, to WNEW/NEW YORK and KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES. He’s published two books, the award-winning “Life In The Bonus Round,” his autobiography, and “The Host With The Most: Tales Of A Tattooed Television Personality.” All proceeds from his books benefit PARKINSON'S DISEASE research.

"The TODD NEWTON Morning Show" pairs him with MARIA TODD, whose resume includes stops last KRBE/HOUSTON, KHMX/HOUSTON, KHKS/DALLAS, WKSE/BUFFALO and KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO.

SUITERADIO also announced a new representation partnership with KEY NETWORKS.

