HOUSTON-based syndication company SUITERADIO is expanding its daypart lineup, with E! ENTERTAINMENT personality TODD NEWTON now available for mornings. NEWTON is paired with another radio veteran, MARIA TODD, on the new show. SUITERADIO has also announced that it is being represented by KEY NETWORKS.

SUITERADIO President CRUZE explained, “We looked to the red carpet for TODD, who received a Daytime EMMY AWARD as Outstanding Game Show Host for "FAMILY GAMENIGHT." All this along with a full slate of major market radio success!"

Added NEWTON, a veteran radio and TV host, “Since first cracking a mic in 1991, I knew radio would be the heart and soul of my entire entertainment career. No matter where I've gone or what project I've had the privilege to work on, the razzle dazzle of the FM dial has never left me. I'm so proud to join SUITERADIO's vision for the future and look forward to sharing countless hours of laughter and talk with MARIA TODD and our new friends across the country. The world keeps on changing but great conversation never goes out of style!”

