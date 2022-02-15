Cheryl Broz

After four years at CURB RECORDS as its SVP/Promotion & Marketing, CHERYL BROZ is seeking a new home base.

She brings more than 20 years of record label experience, having had a lot to do with the success of such great artists as BEYONCE', MARIAH CAREY, HARRY STYLES, OFFSPRING BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PINK, WHITNEY HOUSTON, AVRIL LAVIGNE, SWITCHFOOT, NEWSBOYS, STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN, TOBY MAC, JEREMY CAMP, JUSTIN BIEBER, ALESSIA CARA, RIHANNA, THE KILLERS and so many more while working for such great labels as COLUMBIA RECORDS, CRAVE RECORDS, ARISTA RECORDS, EMI MUSIC GROUP and ISLAND DEF JAM.

CHERYL got her start at KRBE/HOUSTON, where she helped develop their call-out research department and became APD/MD. She later went to work with ED & PAM SHANE at SHANE MEDIA STRATEGIES, consulting Hot AC, Top 40, Country, Hispanic and Alternative radio stations where she was given the opportunity to develop her own Alternative Rock format called "Radio X."

BROZ is now looking to put her years of invaluable experience to work for you. She can be reached at (615) 293-9867 or Cheryl.Broz@comcast.net.

