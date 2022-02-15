Dropkick Murphys' Ken Casey: Taking Lead Vocals (Photo: Ivica Drusany / Shutterstock.com)

DROPKICK MURPHYS have released a video statement here about their upcoming ST. PATRICK DAY TOUR, which runs from FEBRUARY 21st through MARCH 20th here.

Vocalist AL BARR's mother was recently diagnosed with LEWY BODY DEMENTIA. With the support of the band and his family, BARR has made the difficult decision to not join the band on the road for this run of dates, as well as the band’s upcoming summer EUROPEAN tour.

Vocalist KEN CASEY will take lead for all songs on the ST. PATRICK'S DAY TOUR, with openers JESSE AHERN, MIKEY RIVKEES from THE RUMJACKS and JAN RAZAVI from THE BOMBPOPS joining him on vocals for certain songs.

DROPKICK MURPHYS’ traditional ST. PATRICK'S DAY TOUR wraps with four ST. PATRICK'S DAY week BOSTON hometown shows with PENNYWISE's JIM LINDBERG confirmed as a special guest for the final show on MARCH 20th at ROADRUNNER.

