SNOOP DOGG is releasing his album "B.O.D.R. (BACC ON DEATH ROW)" in NFT form with "Stash Box" NFTs through GALA GAMES' new GALA MUSIC store. The album, his 20th studio release, was issued on DEATH ROW RECORDS, which he recently acquired, last FRIDAY, just before his appearance in the SUPER BOWL halftime show; the NFTs are limited to 25,000, each "box" including one of the 17 songs on the album, and he has reportedly sold over 8,000 of the NFTs at $5,000 a piece as of MONDAY (2/14), with over 16,000 NFTs remaining. The sale stands to generate $125 million if sold out by the end of availability on THURSDAY at midnight (PT).

According to GALA MUSIC, Stash Boxes can expect to receive “exclusive drops” such as films, comics, images, and unique concert attendance opportunities. The platform also claims that song NFTs will have “earning potential on the GALA MUSIC network”.

“Owners of all 17 songs will receive massive real-life and digital rewards, including an exclusive concert + pre-party with SNOOP, limited edition DEATH ROW bling, and more,” GALA's website boasts.

