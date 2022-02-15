Snoop Dogg Making Money Movies (Photo: agwilson / Shutterstock.com)

It's been quite a week for SNOOP DOGG. Last FRIDAY, he released his 20th studio album, "B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row)" which is, of course, on DEATH ROW RECORDS, the label he acquired just two days prior from MNRK MUSIC GROUP. And he starred alongside DR. DRE, KENDRICK LAMAR, EMINEM, MARY J. BLIGE and 50 CENT at this past SUNDAY's SUPER BOWL LVI Halftime Show.

SUGE KNIGHT's label was where he released his 1993 debut, "Doggystyle," and he is now the owner.

SNOOP will release the album on the blockchain through a partnership with gaming platform GALA GAMES, via his “Stash Box” NFTs, sold on its new GALA MUSIC store. The NFTs are limited to 25,000 and each ‘"box" includes one of 17 songs from the new album. Each box costs $5,000, and SNOOP has reportedly sold over 8,000 Stash Box NFTs as of MONDAY (2/14).

As of yesterday morning, there are 16,137 NFTs remaining, and if that means that the other 8,863 have been sold at the asking price – then the NFT sale has generated at least $44.3 million since it went live on FRIDAY

If all 25,000 sell out by the time the sale ends on THURSDAY at MIDNIGHT (PT), SNOOP DOGG’s Stash Box NFT’s will have generated total revenues of $125 million.

According to GALA MUSIC, Stash Boxes can expect to receive “exclusive drops” such as films, comics, images, and unique concert attendance opportunities. The platform also claims that song NFTs will have “earning potential on the GALA MUSIC network”.

“Owners of all 17 songs will receive massive real-life and digital rewards, including an exclusive concert + pre-party with SNOOP, limited edition DEATH ROW bling, and more,” GALA's website boasts.

Said SNOOP on the release of his latest album, “'B.O.D.R.' is especially important to me and I’m excited to have a full circle moment in my career at this time.

“The album has all the classic SNOOP DOGG style with surprises and features from some of the dopest artists out there.”

