Randy Bachman Returns To The Canadian Airwaves

RANDY BACHMAN’s radio program, "Vinyl Tap," will launch on a national roster of commercial radio stations in CANADA on MARCH 6th.

ORBYT MEDIA and CORUS ENTERTAINMENT have partnered to launch the two-hour show on a multitude of Classic Hits and Rock stations. including: CFMI (ROCK 101)/VANCOUVER, CIQB (BIG 101.1)/BARRIE, CFGQ (Q107)/CALGARY, CJSS (BOOM 101.9)/CORNWALL, CKNG (THE CHUCK 92.5)/EDMONTON, CJXY (Y108)/HAMILTON, CFMK (BIG 96.3)/KINGSTON, CJDV (107.5 DAVE ROCKS)/KITCHENER, CFPL (FM96)/LONDON. CKWF (101.5 THE WOLF)/ PETERBOROUGH and CJKR (POWER 97)/WINNIPEG.

"Vinyl Tap" will air across these stations on SUNDAY evenings at 9p local time.

Commented BACHMAN, “One of my favorite things to do is play music and tell stories that people have not heard before. My own interactions with musicians and writers all over the world has given me a roomful of knowledge and memories that I treasure. Having my 'Vinyl Tap' show on Classic Rock Radio stations in CANADA and sharing these stories with my fans is a dream come true. From the fan mail that I get, I know that we've got 'Somethin' Goin' On' and I want to keep 'The Rock Rollin' for many more years. Join me weekly for a free ride in the Rock and Roll Time Machine.”

CBC first launched the show in 2005 and it quickly grew to be the defining feature of their weekend programming and became their top-rated show for 16 years. After the program with CBC came to an end in early 2021, fans started a petition to bring it back.

"Vinyl Tap" will also present a string of tour dates for the: “RANDY BACHMAN’s The Greatest Stories Ever Told (feat. TAL BACHMAN)” tour. A One Night Only evening of music and untold stories, deep from the catalog of RANDY and son TAL, accompanied with visuals and a full band.

Known as the “architect” of CANADIAN rock 'n' roll, RANDY BACHMAN was the co-creative force behind THE GUESS WHO, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE (BTO) and TROOPER. With record sales of 50 million units and dozens of BMI, ASCAP and SOCAN writers awards, RANDY is still touring today, celebrating his life in music.

To bring "Vinyl Tap" to your station, contact info@orbytmedia.com.

« see more Net News