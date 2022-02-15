BTS Return To The Stage

BTS are returning with ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL' on MARCH 10th, 12th and 13th at the SEOUL OLYMPIC STADIUM in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.

‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ marks the band’s first concert with a live audience in KOREA in approximately 2 ½ years since BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] held at the same venue in OCTOBER 2019.

The online live stream is available on MARCH 10th and 13th. The concert on MARCH 12th will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide through LIVE VIEWING event.

Further information about the concert will be announced on global fan community platform WEVERSE.

