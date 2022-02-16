Kaye and Chapman

“THE MARK KAYE SHOW,” the JACKSONVILLE-based syndicated talk show, has hired a 15-year-old battling Sickle Cell Anemia to be the show’s new voice.

KAYE met QUINCY CHAPMAN during his “KAYE’s Kids” “12 Days of CHRISTMAS” holiday campaign and after QUINCY posted on INSTAGRAM how the visit to KAYE’s show got him “hooked” on radio, KAYE invited him back to record liners and promos.

KAYE said, “Every CHRISTMAS we surprise local children who are battling life-threatening illnesses with dream gifts. This past DECEMBER, QUINCY was one of those kids. QUINCY lives in constant pain, but you would never know it if you met him. He has an incredible personality, an amazing smile, and as soon as he spoke on the air we were blown away by the power of his voice. He sounds incredible!”

CHAPMAN said that the experience “was stupendously fun, and I can’t wait to do more radio work; either for MARK or anywhere else!”

