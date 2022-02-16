Rosenthal, Lunch, Wild

SIRIUSXM's STITCHER has tapped "EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND" creator and TV food and travel show host PHIL ROSENTHAL to host a new podcast, co-hosting "NAKED LUNCH" with journalist DAVID WILD. The show will feature celebrity guests recorded in conversation at ROSENTHAL's home while lunch from local restaurants is served. ROSENTHAL's love of food has been reflected in his TV shows, the most recent of which is NETFLIX's "SOMEBODY FEED PHIL," as well as the name of his production company, "WHERE'S LUNCH."

"I've been having lunch with DAVID for many years," said ROSENTHAL, "and we often bring other friends along: great musicians, actors, comedians, chefs, all types. We always eat, and laugh, a lot. And we invariably say, we should be recording this. And now we are."

"We are pleased to help PHIL and DAVID bring NAKED LUNCH to life," said STITCHER COO DANIEL OSIT. "As anyone who watches SOMEBODY FEED PHIL knows, PHIL has an appetite for great conversation. With him and DAVID at the center of a table filled with interesting guests, there is going to be a lot for listeners to sink their teeth into."

