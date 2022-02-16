More Speakers

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT has added five more prominent figures in sports media to its roster for the conference, which remains scheduled for both an in-person event in NEW YORK and virtual event on MARCH 2-3.

The additions are ESPN SVP/Studio Production DAVID ROBERTS; GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WEPN-F (98.7 ESPN)/NEW YORK PD RYAN HURLEY; BONNEVILLE EVP SCOTT SUTHERLAND; FANDUEL CMO MIKE RAFFENSPERGER; CAA SPORTS' KEVIN BELBEY; and THE WEISS AGENCY's HEATHER COHEN.

Find out more and register for the industry-only event at BSMSummit.com.

« see more Net News