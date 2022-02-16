Cannon

AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK is adding SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "NICK CANNON RADIO" for 10a-2p (ET) weekdays, beginning MONDAY (2/21).

Brand Mgr. SKIP DILLARD said, “NICK certainly needs no introduction. His talent and work ethic, combined with his love for radio, will have him playing a major role in building THE BLOCK into a really special brand for NEW YORK CITY. So excited to have him on our team.”

CANNON added, “NEW YORK has always been special to me. Now being able to kick it on THE BLOCK and entertain New Yorkers is an incredible feeling. We’re having a party in the midday and everyone from the tri-state is invited.”

SKYVIEW VP/Content Development-Syndication RICO COLINDRES commented, “NICK embodies what NEW YORK is all about. Hard work and hustle in pursuit of your dreams. Also, NYC and NICK don’t sleep. NICK’s energetic approach blends beautifully with the vibe of the station.”

CANNON's resume includes hosting mornings on then-CBS RADIO Top 40 WXRK (92.3 NOW)/NEW YORK from JANUARY 2010 to FEBRUARY 2012 before joining MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES and going into syndication.

« see more Net News