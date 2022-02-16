-
'Cycle Into CRS' Fundraiser To Take Place The Night Before Country Radio Seminar
by Shawn Reed
February 16, 2022 at 7:29 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The fundraising event “Cycle Into CRS” will take place TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd ahead of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) in NASHVILLE. The 45-minute cardio cycling ride at CYCLEBAR (1004 Division Street) will benefit ST. JUDE CHILDRENS RESEARCH HOSPITAL, with all proceeds going to the MEMPHIS-based hospital.
WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Regional Mgr./Promotion BRIDGET HERMANN will host the event, and tells ALL ACCESS there are still some bikes open. The stationary bike ride will be set to a playlist of Country music.
Those looking to sign up can do so here for $40. Those looking to donate, but who cannot ride, can do so here.