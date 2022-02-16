Hooker (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

BMG has acquired the music interests of the late Blues legend JOHN LEE HOOKER from his estate. The deal includes HOOKER's entire publishing catalog, co-acquired with BMG's partner FUJIPACIFIC MUSIC, as well as his recorded and performance royalty income and a selection of his recorded catalog from 1980's "Alone, Vol. 1" through 2020's "Black Night Is Falling", acquired solely by BMG.

JAM, INC. CEO JEFF JAMPOL commented, "As the longtime managers of the JOHN LEE HOOKER estate, JAM, INC. was happy to help the estate and BMG conclude this transaction. We are very pleased that an artist-first company like BMG will be the stewards of this great legacy moving forward, and we are grateful to remain in a consulting and management role of the JOHN LEE HOOKER legacy, in partnership with BMG, moving forward. This is a rare triple-win for everyone: the HOOKER family, BMG, and for the millions of JOHN LEE HOOKER fans all across the world. We can't wait to see -- and be a part of -- what's coming next!"

BMG Pres./Repertoire & Marketing, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES THOMAS SCHERER added, "BMG is proud to be the definitive home of JOHN LEE HOOKER’s music, one of the key inspirations and foundation stones of popular music. BMG will ensure JOHN LEE HOOKER’s legacy is honored and respected wherever and whenever JOHN LEE HOOKER’s music is used, performed, recorded or sold."

