Staffing up

NASHVILLE-based label, publishing, and management company BIG LOUD is expanding with an in-house publicity department, services it had previously outsourced to a NASHVILLE PR firm. The company is assembling a team that will include a VP/Media Relations and others with experience at every level, Interested candidates can send resumes here.

BIG LOUD RECORDS' 16-artist roster includes MORGAN WALLEN, JAKE OWEN, CHRIS LANE, HARDY, LILY ROSE, ERNEST and others. The management arm represents 12 acts across several genres, including WALLEN, LANE, HARDY, SKIP MARLEY and more. The publishing company represents 20 writers, among them BIG LOUD partners CRAIG WISEMAN and JOEY MOI.

