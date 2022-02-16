Rock and Alternative Event

Annual Rock and Alternative event #HAPPENS is returning to LAS VEGAS at the GOLDEN NUGGET on FEBRUARY 23-25, hosted by BEATRIX DANKO, TODD SIEVERS, and KEN PITTMAN. After COVID forced several virtual events in 2021, #HAPPENS 2022 is set for its music, community, and discovery showcases in DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS.

The agenda:

WEDNESDAY 2/23

6p - #HAPPENS REGISTRATION at the BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on FREEMOINT STREET (601 E. FREMONT STREET).

7-8p - PRE-PARTY with CRUSH MUSIC featuring GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS.

8p - KICK-OFF PARTY WITH SHELTER MUSIC GROUP, ALCHEMY RECORDINGS & DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS at THE FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB ON FREMONT STREET featuring SPIRIT OF THE BEAR, BILLY HOWERDEL, and OUR LADY PEACE.

THURSDAY 2/24

10a - BRUNCH at GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL in BEL-AIR BALLROOM

10:45 AM – 11:30p - CONVERSATION with RAINE MAIDA from OUR LADY PEACE and iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON PD ELIOTT WOOD

11:35a-12:15p - CONVERSATION in THE BEL-AIR BALLROOM

12:30p - Bus pick up in the CARSON TOWER for ROCKSTAR BAR

1-2p - Q PRIME's BLACKENED/METALLICA HAPPY HOUR at ROCKSTAR BAR

2:30-4:15p - SHOWCASES at ROCKSTAR BAR featuring THE KALEIDOSCOPE KID, ALMOST MONDAY, WHOLE DAMN MESS, and DOROTHY.

4:30p - Bus pick up for HOUSE OF BLUES

5-7p - Dinner Break at MANDALAY BAY

7p - ROCK SHOWCASES at HOUSE OF BLUES AT MANDALAY BAY with performances by FAME ON FIRE, THE WARNING, MAMMOTH WVH, and DIRTY HONEY.

FRIDAY 2/25

10a - BRUNCH at GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL in BEL-AIR BALLROOM

11a-11:45a - CONVERSATION with LAVA Founder/CEO JASON FLOM

12-1p - CONVERSATION in THE BEL-AIR BALLROOM

2p- Bus pick up for THE BARBERSHOP

2:30-5:30p - HAPPY HOUR AT THE BARBERSHOP AT THE COSMOPOLITAN WITH EDGEOUT RECORDS/UME with showcases by BLUPHORIA, ASHBA, STRATEJACKET, and SPEED OF LIGHT.

Find #HAPPENS registration and more info here or reach out to the #HAPPENS team here.

