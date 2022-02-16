-
#HAPPENS Rolls Out 2022 Lineup For February 23-25 In Las Vegas
February 16, 2022
Annual Rock and Alternative event #HAPPENS is returning to LAS VEGAS at the GOLDEN NUGGET on FEBRUARY 23-25, hosted by BEATRIX DANKO, TODD SIEVERS, and KEN PITTMAN. After COVID forced several virtual events in 2021, #HAPPENS 2022 is set for its music, community, and discovery showcases in DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS.
The agenda:
WEDNESDAY 2/23
6p - #HAPPENS REGISTRATION at the BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on FREEMOINT STREET (601 E. FREMONT STREET).
7-8p - PRE-PARTY with CRUSH MUSIC featuring GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS.
8p - KICK-OFF PARTY WITH SHELTER MUSIC GROUP, ALCHEMY RECORDINGS & DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS at THE FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB ON FREMONT STREET featuring SPIRIT OF THE BEAR, BILLY HOWERDEL, and OUR LADY PEACE.
THURSDAY 2/24
10a - BRUNCH at GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL in BEL-AIR BALLROOM
10:45 AM – 11:30p - CONVERSATION with RAINE MAIDA from OUR LADY PEACE and iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON PD ELIOTT WOOD
11:35a-12:15p - CONVERSATION in THE BEL-AIR BALLROOM
12:30p - Bus pick up in the CARSON TOWER for ROCKSTAR BAR
1-2p - Q PRIME's BLACKENED/METALLICA HAPPY HOUR at ROCKSTAR BAR
2:30-4:15p - SHOWCASES at ROCKSTAR BAR featuring THE KALEIDOSCOPE KID, ALMOST MONDAY, WHOLE DAMN MESS, and DOROTHY.
4:30p - Bus pick up for HOUSE OF BLUES
5-7p - Dinner Break at MANDALAY BAY
7p - ROCK SHOWCASES at HOUSE OF BLUES AT MANDALAY BAY with performances by FAME ON FIRE, THE WARNING, MAMMOTH WVH, and DIRTY HONEY.
FRIDAY 2/25
10a - BRUNCH at GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL in BEL-AIR BALLROOM
11a-11:45a - CONVERSATION with LAVA Founder/CEO JASON FLOM
12-1p - CONVERSATION in THE BEL-AIR BALLROOM
2p- Bus pick up for THE BARBERSHOP
2:30-5:30p - HAPPY HOUR AT THE BARBERSHOP AT THE COSMOPOLITAN WITH EDGEOUT RECORDS/UME with showcases by BLUPHORIA, ASHBA, STRATEJACKET, and SPEED OF LIGHT.
Find #HAPPENS registration and more info here or reach out to the #HAPPENS team here.