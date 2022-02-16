Littleton, Higgins, Waters

NASHVILLE-based artist development company STUDIO2BEE ENTERTAINMENT continues expanding its team with two new hires and an executive staff promotion.

JENN LITTLETON has been hired in the role of SVP/Artist Development and Marketing, and CHRIS WATERS joins as Sr. Dir./National Promotion. Also, KYLEE LAYNEE HIGGINS has been promoted to Sr. Dir./National Modern Media and Creative. All will be working with newly-appointed EVP/GM GLENN NOBLIT (NET NEWS 2/14).

LITTLETON’s resume includes time as Sr. Marketing Director/A&R at GEFFEN RECORDS, as well as GM for labels including IRONWORKS, RH MUSIC and JK LIVIN. She will continue to run her own marketing/management consulting company, RED 4 MUSIC.

WATERS comes from PEARL RECORDS, where he was Dir./Regional Promotion since 2017, working with NOBLIT. WATERS has also had posts at SHOW DOG NASHVILLE, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and CUMULUS MEDIA.

HIGGINS has been with STUDIO2BEE since 2019, and rises from the role of Operations and Head of Modern Media.

Former SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./Promotion Strategy & Analysis RG JONES will continue to consult the STUDIO2BEE team via his ENRG MEDIA company.

