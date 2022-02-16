Jenkins

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and MADFUN ENTERTAINMENT have jointly signed NASHVILLE-based songwriter MATT JENKINS to a global publishing deal.

JENKINS has penned numerous #1 Country hits, including BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI’s RIAA certified Platinum “Happy Anywhere,” and JORDAN DAVIS’ RIAA certified Platinum “Buy Dirt,” featuring LUKE BRYAN. His other chart-toppers include songs recorded by BILLY CURRINGTON, DUSTIN LYNCH and KEITH URBAN.

The TEXAS native received a CMA TRIPLE PLAY award from the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION IN 2017 for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period: include “Confession,” by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, “Setting The World on Fire,” by KENNY CHESNEY featuring P!NK and “Song For Another Time” by OLD DOMINION. His penned tracks have also been placed in television shows, including ABC’s “NASHVILLE.”

“Couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter of my career,” said JENKINS. “This is an amazing team, and I’m super excited about the future!”

“MATT is the type of songwriter who knows how to fish out in the deep water for the perfect line in a writing session,” said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. “He has proven himself as one of NASHVILLE’s best songwriters, and we’re excited to be a part of his continued growth.”

“MATT is one of my favorite songwriters and voices on the planet and has been for years,” added MADFUN ENTERTAINMENT founder ALICIA PRUITT. “The way he can write and deliver a lyric is what our town is built on. I’m so very excited to get to work with this magical human every day.”

