Brand Safety

iHEARTMEDIA has struck a partnership deal with podcast management platform SOUNDER, using the latter's Audio Data Cloud AL and machine learning to offer advertisers brand safety information when buying ads on podcasts.

“It’s critical that we learn from the challenges advertisers have had with video and social media to deliver safety tools and controls that allow brands to customize their campaigns and ensure that their ads will be delivered at scale in a brand safe environment,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Data Officer BRIAN KAMINSKY. “Our partnership with SOUNDER underscores our commitment to innovation in audio advertising and our goal of creating more meaningful connections between advertisers and listeners. In addition to simple brand safety, this partnership will also unlock brand suitability tools that will dynamically align brands with content and creator-sentiments that supports their goals and objectives.”

“The audio advertising industry is set for continued explosive growth, but requires the rigor and capabilities of other media,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Corp. Development and Ventures JOE ROBINSON. “SOUNDER has cracked the code on enabling contextual targeting for audio, ensuring brand safety, and promoting discoverability.”

“We’re excited to have iHEARTMEDIA as a commercial partner and strategic investor. We are eager to help iHEARTMEDIA, the world's leading audio publisher, realize the true value of audio,” said SOUNDER CEO KAL AMIN. “With SOUNDER’s Audio Data Cloud, we’re integrating a layer of data that is absolutely crucial for advertisers to take advantage of the world’s high level of engagement with podcasts. While podcast advertising is growing fast, it’s still a nascent business when compared to traditional radio advertising. Audio Data Cloud will accelerate podcast advertising growth, bringing new advertisers, higher ad spends, and more effective campaigns to the medium. This is a gamechanger on all fronts.”

