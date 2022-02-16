CMA returning to C2C Festival

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) is returning to the U.K. to expand Country music internationally by hosting several shows at the COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C) FESTIVAL after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The "CMA Songwriters Series" show, making its seventh LONDON appearance, will kick off C2C weekend at LONDON’s INDIGO at THE O2 on THURSDAY, MARCH 10th. The performance will feature SHY CARTER, LUKE DICK, RUSSELL DICKERSON, CAITLYN SMITH and other special guests.

For the first time, “CMA’s Introducing NASHVILLE” will take the opening slot on the main stage of the festival, and visit all three C2C cities, LONDON, GLASGOW and DUBLIN, FRIDAY, MARCH 11th through SUNDAY, MARCH 13th. PRISCILLA BLOCK, TIERA KENNEDY and MORGAN WADE will be featured in these shows, marking the first time these three artists have performed in the U.K.

“As a partner of C2C since its inception, we are thrilled to be back with our industry friends and the U.K. fans who make our artists feel so welcome,” said CMA VP/International Relations and Development MILLY OLYKAN. “Both of our events, 'CMA Songwriters Series' and 'Introducing NASHVILLE,' will feel extra special this year. 'CMA Songwriters Series' is sure to continue its reputation for delivering not-to-be-missed, magic moments on the eve of C2C each year, while 'Introducing NASHVILLE' will take the main stage slot for the first time, introducing fans to artists we’re proud to be presenting for the first time in the U.K.”

