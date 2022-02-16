Pearson, Gill

NASHVILLE-based music company CREATIVE NATION has added ANNA BLAKE PEARSON as Mgr./Management and Records. She will oversee the day-to-day responsibilities for CREATIVE NATION artist clients and serve as a liaison between them and all outside partners. PEARSON worked for the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION in its Community Outreach division until she decided to shift gears and became a Production Asst. on the road for OLD DOMINION. In her new role, PEARSON will report to recently promoted SVP/Management and Records BRANDON GILL, who rises from the VP position.

"ANNA BLAKE brings a passion for artists and creatives that’s infectious," said GILL. "Her collaborative spirit and experience will be a vital asset to our Management and Records team as we continue to serve our artists. We are excited to welcome her to the CREATIVE NATION team."

Speaking on GILL's promotion, CREATIVE NATION Co-Founder/CEO BETH LAIRD said, "I have really enjoyed working alongside BRANDON GILL these past five years and look forward to expanding our artist development, management and records partnership. His experience and leadership has made such a positive impact on our team and the service we provide our CN songwriters and artists."

