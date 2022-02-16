R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

The CHICAGO TRIBUNE is reporting R. KELLY has cut ties with his CHICAGO-based legal team and has hired BILL COSBY's appellate attorney. The convicted R&B singer has opted to have the attorney who successfully appealed COSBY’s conviction defend him against pending abuse allegations in federal court.

KELLY, is awaiting sentencing in BROOKLYN federal jail for his racketeering conviction in NEW YORK last year. It's reported he announced this morning (2/16) he wanted JENNIFER BONJEAN to represent him in the CHICAGO case, which is currently set for a jury trial in AUGUST.

KELLY, 54, was convicted on SEPTEMBER 27th on racketeering conspiracy charges, alleging he used his music career to further a criminal enterprise. The jury found him guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an ILLINOIS Public Aid Official to get a phony ID for 15-year-old singer AALIYAH so the two could get married (NET NEWS 8/2/19).

He faces 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in MAY.

Read the full story in the CHICAGO TRIBUNE here.

