Vuernick

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) has promoted JEREMY VUERNICK to Pres./A&R for the company. In this new position, VUERNICK will lead the company’s A&R team, sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established artists spanning the company’s portfolio of labels. He will work closely with CMG Chair & CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER as a key member of her executive team to set the creative direction of the company. VUERNICK is based in HOLLYWOOD, CA in the company’s iconic CAPITOL RECORDS TOWER.

VUERNICK’s promotion to Pres. comes after nearly a decade as an A&R executive at CMG. He joined the label group’s ASTRALWERKS in 2013, and served in senior capacities at that label and at the group’s flagship CAPITOL RECORDS before being promoted to EVP/A&R for CMG in 2019.

JUBELIRER said, “During the years that I’ve worked with JEREMY at CMG, he has always impressed me with his creative vision and tremendous passion for great artistry and music. He possesses the rare ability to work with artists, producers and songwriters across nearly every genre of music, and has earned enormous respect from the broad creative community. I know that everyone at CMG joins me in congratulating JEREMY on this well-deserved promotion to Pres./A&R.”

VUERNICK added, “After an incredible decade at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, I remain unwavering in my passion for finding artists who possess a unique vision and have a singular story to tell. I look forward to continuing to work closely with MICHELLE and our incredible team at CMG to develop the next generation of global stars. As the landscape for music consumption continues to evolve, we are uniquely positioned to help great artists of every genre connect with fans around the world. I want to thank MICHELLE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP CHAIRMAN & CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE for giving me the opportunity to lead the CMG A&R team in the years ahead.”

