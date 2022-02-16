Tee-Off & Rock On with Luke Bryan and Friends 3/6

ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, is bringing back its TOPGOLF TEE-OFF & ROCK ON event for the third year, just ahead of the 57th ACM AWARDS. The event is set to take place on SUNDAY, MARCH 6th at TOPGOLF LAS VEGAS at the MGM GRAND HOTEL AND CASINO. Artists, industry members and fans will be able to enjoy the golf tournament experience as well as live entertainment from LUKE BRYAN, JORDAN DAVIS and LAINEY WILSON on the ARISTOCRAT GAMING STAGE, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

All proceeds will benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES. Fans can purchase individual golf bays starting this FRIDAY (2/18) on TICKETMASTER.

“ACM LIFTING LIVES has helped so many people in our industry through the years, especially when touring was restricted over the pandemic,” said BRYAN. “I am thankful for their work and honored to be able to help in this way.”

“The support of the Country music community is instrumental in making the philanthropic work of ACM LIFTING LIVES, possible” said Executive Director LYNDSAY CRUZ. “We’re incredibly thankful to LUKE, JORDAN and LAINEY for being so eager to be part of this event, and can’t wait to get back to LAS VEGAS to celebrate with the fans.”

