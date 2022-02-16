-
NBC To Air The ‘2022 Billboard Music Awards’ Live From Vegas Sunday, May 15th
by Charese Frugé
February 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM (PT)
NBC and MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE announced today the 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs) will air live on SUNDAY, MAY 15th at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) on NBC. The show is returning to the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS. Hosts and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year's event took place in LOS ANGELES at the MICROSOFT THEATER. To keep up with the coming announcements for this year's ceremony, click here.