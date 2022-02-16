New NFT & Web3 Co

RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS, filmmaker JOE BERLINGER & Sci-Fi publisher HEAVY METAL have launched blockchain, NFT and Web3 Company CLASSICK CLUB. It's focus is to bring the prestige and counterculture of classic rock’n’roll into the nascent metaverse. Through its highly immersive and interactive new platform, CLASSICK CLUB will allow fans to collect and connect with their favorite artists via unique digital and IRL experiences. Users will create customizable avatars and explore and interact within an ever-evolving world based on rock music’s most iconic venues and locales. They will also be able to build and exhibit personal collections of NFTs purchased both from a marketplace and earned from in-game experiences.

CLASSICK CLUB’s founding partners are BERLINGER, GUITAR HERO licensing architect DAVID ISCOVE, RANGE MEDIA founding partner MICHAEL COOPER, HEAVY METAL’s CEO MATTHEW MEDNEY and Pres. TOMMY CORIALE and early stage crypto investor/ARTEFY Founder MARSHALL LEES. The leadership team is also supported by the full breadth of both RANGE’s and HEAVY METAL’s teams and resources.

BERLINGER said, “I have been lucky enough to explore my love of music and storytelling in such films as METALLICA: SOME KIND OF MONSTER and my PAUL SIMON documentary UNDER AFRICAN SKIES. Being able to take music storytelling and fan engagement to the next level through CLASSICK CLUB’s focus on the intersection of NFTs, collectibles and the metaverse is a storyteller’s dream. The key to all great music programming is intimacy, access and authenticity, and CLASSICK CLUB is going to re-define that experience for fans.”

