Opening Nashville Office

PR firm THE ORIEL COMPANY has opened a new NASHVILLE office and hired longtime media executive CHARLOTTE BURKE BASS as VP/Operations NASHVILLE. The company has also added GOLDENVOICE's CALIFORNIA Country music festival STAGECOACH to its client roster.

BURKE BASS arrives from PR and strategic communications firm BEELINE AGENCY, which she founded in 2020. Before that, she spent more than five years at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, where she was Dir./Communications.

THE ORIEL COMPANY Co-Founder CARLEEN DONOVAN said, “It was a natural progression for THE ORIEL to find our own home in NASHVILLE, and there is no better leader on the ground for that home than CHARLOTTE, whose work I’ve admired from afar. She’s strategic, smart, and relentless in terms of passion, vision and execution. With her background in music, television, film and the arts, she is a welcome addition to our multi-faceted team.”

BURKE BASS said, “THE ORIEL has raised the bar when it comes to media relations and integrated publicity campaigns. CARLEEN has reimagined the scope of PR, and achieved well-earned success at every turn. This presented the perfect opportunity to join forces and make a major impact in NASHVILLE and beyond. I’m honored to now be a part of this incredible company.”

