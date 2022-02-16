Tickets On Sale Now





JANET JACKSON is set to headline the 2022 CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL happening at PAUL BROWN STADIUM JULY 21st-23rd. After a two-year absence, the Fest will feature an R&B music lineup with JANET JACKSON, CHARLIE WILSON, THE O’JAYS and more headlining the event over the three days. Performances on THURSDAY, JULY 21st will be held at THE ANDREW J. BRADY MUSIC CENTER for the first time. Tickets are on sale now.

Festival Producer JOE SANTANGELO said, “We are excited to be back, bringing the best acts back to CINCINNATI for the 2022 CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL presented by P&G. We will abide by any federal, local and state health guidelines that might be in place at that time, as our priority is to keep everyone safe. We will release more information as we get closer to the dates.”

P&G Pres./NORTH AMERICA MONICA TURNER said, "P&G is proud to sponsor CINCINNATI’s largest annual tourism driver and support the community in which our employees work and live. We are looking forward to coming together safely to celebrate music and community fellowship.”

P&G’s CCO DAMON JONES added, “Summer in CINCINNATI isn’t summer without the CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL, and we’re thrilled to be back together. CMF remains a keystone cultural moment for our city and for music fans across the country who join year after year to celebrate the rich heritage of R&B music, fuel dozens of small, minority-owned businesses and enjoy everything the City has to offer.”





