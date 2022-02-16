"Team UMG At The Ryman" event 2/24

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (UMG) has revealed the lineup for its “Team UMG at the RYMAN” lunch event at next week's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022). This year’s show will feature performances by DIERKS BENTLEY, PRISCILLA BLOCK, BOY NAMED BANJO, BROTHERS OSBORNE, JORDAN DAVIS, SAM HUNT, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KYLIE MORGAN, JON PARDI and KEITH URBAN.

Doors to the event at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM will open at 11:30a (CT), and the show will start at noon. CRS attendees will have the option to walk, or use shuttles provided by UMG NASHVILLE, that will go back and forth between the RYMAN from the OMNI NASHVILLE hotel between 11a and 2:30p (CT). Boxed lunches will be provided upon entry to the show.

“A tradition as American as apple pie, we are so happy to be back together with all of you live at the RYMAN,” said UMG CEO/Chairman MIKE DUNGAN. “An incredibly mediocre box lunch combined with the best music you will ever experience, we know you won’t want to miss it, and we cannot wait to see you!”

Register for CRS here, and see the full CRS agenda here.

« see more Net News