Several sources are reporting that both COACHELLA and the STAGECOACH festivals are dropping all COVID-related restrictions for this year's events. After revealing last fall that vaccinations would not be required for entry, both festivals have further revealed that there will no longer be any COVID-related barriers to entry at all, not even negative tests. Nor will a requirement to wear masks be in place when the festivals take place in APRIL in INDIO, CA.

A TWEET from the STAGECOACH account said, “Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together, we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at STAGECOACH 2022, in accordance with local guidelines."

No similar tweet has come from the COACHELLA account, but the policy is the same for both GOLDENVOICE-promoted festivals. COACHELLA was revealed to have also relaxed its policies in the fine print of its “Health & Safety” rules page.

STAGECOACH is set for APRIL 29st through MAY 1st, and COACHELLA takes place on consecutive weekends APRIL 15th-17th and 22nd-24th, both at the EMPIRE POLO CLUB.

