Now At Acast

JONATHAN FIELDS' "GOOD LIFE PROJECT" podcast has joined ACAST and wioll add a paid subscription offering through ACAST+ as well as continuing its free version. The twice-weekly interview podcast is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

FIELDS said, “Since founding GOOD LIFE PROJECT n 2012, I’ve gotten to speak with people from all walks of life with truly profound experiences, and it’s been a privilege to get to share their experiences with others. I’m partnering with Acast because they share my mission of using podcasting to amplify important stories and bring us all closer together.”

ACAST Creator Network U.S. Dir. TIFFANY ASHITEY said, “Through its moving conversations, GOOD LIFE PROJECT exemplifies what makes podcasts so special. We're huge fans of JONATHAN's work and of his podcast's mission to break down the walls between us, and we believe it's so important for listeners all around the world to be able to access this sort of storytelling.”

