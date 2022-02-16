Bootleg Kev

UNITED STATIONS' THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW is now the new night show at MID-WEST FAMILY Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ)/MADISON, WI. THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW will also be heard SATURDAY nights from 7-9p.

DJ FUSION moves up from nights to afternoons as FISH moves down the hall for mornings at Country sister station WWQM (Q106)/MADISON.(NET NEWS 2/11)

THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW can be heard across the country including LOS ANGELES, LAS VEGAS, PHOENIX, PITTSBURGH, FT. MYERS, RENO and TAMPA. For more information, reach out to UNITED STATIONS at ask@unitedstations.com.

