Daniels (Photo: Erick Anderson/eafoto)

The estate of the late COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER CHARLIE DANIELS has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog to BOB FRANK ENTERTAINMENT (BFE). According to BILLBOARD, the deal includes live versions of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” as well as “The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)” with KEITH URBAN on guitar, “Long Haired Country Boy” with BROOKS & DUNN, and “Southern Boy” with TRAVIS TRITT. The deal makes BFE an equal partner in DANIELS' BLUE HAT RECORDS, alongside the estate.

BFE CEO BOB FRANK told BILLBOARD, “This transaction will be the first of many for BFE’s new privately funded investment arm, RED SHARK VENTURES, which is focused on catalog masters. What better way to launch this effort then with our long-time partner BLUE HAT RECORDS, who we have been in business with for over 20 years. With such a deep and historic archive, we already have a strong release schedule through 2023.”

Among the upcoming projects from BLUE HAT following the new deal is a full-album recording of DANIELS' first VOLUNTEER JAM concert, held in 1974 at the WAR MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE, the magazine reports. It will contain previously unreleased live tracks of some of DANIELS’ biggest hits.

« see more Net News