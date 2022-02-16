Over $90K Raised

BOLD GOLD MEDIA AC WSUL/MONTICELLO, NY's "Heart-A-Thon" radiothon for heart disease awareness and treatment raised over $91,000 for local hospitals on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th.

BOLD GOLD MEDIA NEW YORK Region GM DAWN CIORCIARI said, “A legacy local radio station with talented staff, a passionate committee of community leaders, a world class venue, supportive sponsors and generous donors all worked together as a team for an important cause; and it is no surprise that we were able to raise over $91,000, adding to the over $2.5 Million dollars raised to date.”





