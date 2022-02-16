-
WSUL/Monticello, NY's 'Heart-A-Thon’ Raises Over $91K For Local Hospitals
by Charese Frugé
February 17, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BOLD GOLD MEDIA AC WSUL/MONTICELLO, NY's "Heart-A-Thon" radiothon for heart disease awareness and treatment raised over $91,000 for local hospitals on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th.
BOLD GOLD MEDIA NEW YORK Region GM DAWN CIORCIARI said, “A legacy local radio station with talented staff, a passionate committee of community leaders, a world class venue, supportive sponsors and generous donors all worked together as a team for an important cause; and it is no surprise that we were able to raise over $91,000, adding to the over $2.5 Million dollars raised to date.”