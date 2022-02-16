Collins, Montgomery

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has upped Top 40 and Hot AC Content Lead CAT COLLINS and Dir./Country Programming DOUG MONTGOMERY to VP. COLLINS has headed the Top 40 and Hot AC formats for the company since 2016, while MONTGOMERY joined the company to lead the Country format in 2017. Both report to SVP/Content and Programming KURT JOHNSON.

Chief Content Officer JARED WILLIG said, “We are tremendously proud of the work that KURT JOHNSON and the entire Content and Programming team do every day to grow our influential radio brands on-air, online and on the ground in their local communities. CAT COLLINS and DOUG MONTGOMERY are incredibly deserving of their new VP titles given their track records of achievement and impact for the company.”

JOHNSON said, "CAT and DOUG are two of the elite professionals in their respective genres. I am thrilled to recognize their top-level performance with much-deserved VP stripes, and am very fortunate to work with them daily.”

“It’s truly a privilege to work with such a talented team,” said COLLINS, who oversees 34 Top 40 stations and 18 Hot ACs. “The six plus years I’ve spent with TOWNSQUARE has been an amazing journey as we have continued to innovate our multi-platform company. Thanks to (CEO) BILL WILSON, (COO/Local Media) ERIK HELLUM, JARED WILLIG, and KURT JOHNSON for their belief in me and their unwavering commitment to excellent content on air and online.”

MONTGOMERY. who oversees 70 Country stations, said, “Of course I appreciate the promotion, but helping our Country talent and programmers at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA grow in their development is the reward in itself. I am excited to continue working closely with our Country station brands.”

COLLINS also serves as the showrunner for the company's syndicated POPCRUSH NIGHTS program, available in both Top 40 and Hot AC versions. MONTGOMERY holds a similar position for its TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS show, which airs nightly on more than 110 stations nationwide.

« back to Net News