-
Train Announces New Album And Tour
by Tom Cunningham
February 17, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Multi-GRAMMY winners TRAIN have announced their long-awaited new album, “AM GOLD” and subsequent tour that will begin in JUNE. Their new COLUMBIA RECORDS album will be released on MAY 20th, with the title track/single out now. Watch the lyric video here.
TRAIN frontman PAT MONAHAN said, “Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it’s difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well. Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are. It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. ‘AM GOLD’…here we go!“
JEWEL will be direct support on all the dates, and BLUES TRAVELER will play all the shows, except for the tour finale at RED ROCKS.
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Wed, Jun 08
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center*
Fri, Jun 10
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*
Sat, Jun 11
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
Sun, Jun 12
Holmdel, NJ
P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
Tue, Jun 14
Camden, NJ
Waterfront Music Pavilion*
Wed, Jun 15
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live*
Fri, Jun 17
Burgettstown, PA
The Pavilion at Star Lake^
Sat, Jun 18
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Blossom Music Center^
Sun, Jun 19
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center^
Tue, Jun 21
Nashville, TN
Venue TBC^
Fri, Jun 24
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^
Sat, Jun 25
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^
Sun, Jun 26
Jacksonville, FL
Daily's Place^
Tue, Jun 28
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^
Thu, Jun 30
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion^
Fri, Jul 1
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^
Sat, Jul 2
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^
Thu, Jul 07
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^
Fri, Jul 08
Bethel, NY
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^
Sat, Jul 09
Darien Center, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheater^
Sun, Jul 10
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage^
Tue, Jul 12
Clarkston, MI
Pine Knob Music Theatre*
Wed, Jul 13
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Music Center*
Fri, Jul 15
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*
Sat, Jul 16
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*
Sun, Jul 17
Rogers, AR
Walmart Amp*
Tue, Jul 19
Austin, TX
Germania Insurance Amphitheater*
Wed, Jul 20
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion*
Thu, Jul 21
The Woodlands, TX
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*
Sat, Jul 23
Albuquerque, NM
Isleta Amphitheater*
Sun, Jul 24
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion*
Tue, Jul 26
San Diego, CA
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Fri, Jul 29
Irvine, CA
FivePoint Amphitheater*
Sat, Jul 30
Concord, CA
Concord Pavilion*
Sun, Jul 31
Mountain View, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Tue, Aug 02
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena*
Wed, Aug 03
Bend, OR
Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
Sat, Aug 06
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
*Thunderstorm Artis
^Will Anderson