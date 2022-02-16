New Album & Tour

Multi-GRAMMY winners TRAIN have announced their long-awaited new album, “AM GOLD” and subsequent tour that will begin in JUNE. Their new COLUMBIA RECORDS album will be released on MAY 20th, with the title track/single out now. Watch the lyric video here.

TRAIN frontman PAT MONAHAN said, “Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it’s difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well. Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are. It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. ‘AM GOLD’…here we go!“

JEWEL will be direct support on all the dates, and BLUES TRAVELER will play all the shows, except for the tour finale at RED ROCKS.

DATE CITY VENUE Wed, Jun 08 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center* Fri, Jun 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater* Sat, Jun 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center* Sun, Jun 12 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center* Tue, Jun 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion* Wed, Jun 15 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live* Fri, Jun 17 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^ Sat, Jun 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^ Sun, Jun 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^ Tue, Jun 21 Nashville, TN Venue TBC^ Fri, Jun 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^ Sat, Jun 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^ Sun, Jun 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place^ Tue, Jun 28 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^ Thu, Jun 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^ Fri, Jul 1 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^ Sat, Jul 2 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^ Thu, Jul 07 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^ Fri, Jul 08 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^ Sat, Jul 09 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^ Sun, Jul 10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^ Tue, Jul 12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre* Wed, Jul 13 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center* Fri, Jul 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago* Sat, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis* Sun, Jul 17 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp* Tue, Jul 19 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater* Wed, Jul 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion* Thu, Jul 21 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman* Sat, Jul 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater* Sun, Jul 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion* Tue, Jul 26 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre* Fri, Jul 29 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater* Sat, Jul 30 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion* Sun, Jul 31 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre* Tue, Aug 02 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena* Wed, Aug 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater* Sat, Aug 06 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*



*Thunderstorm Artis

^Will Anderson

