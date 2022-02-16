New Board Members Named

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA and its FOUNDATION have announced the 2022 National Board of Directors and Officers.

New to the AWM Board are: GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP VP/Chief Innovation Officer (and incoming CEO) CATHERINE BADALAMENTE, FIRST LOOK MEDIA VP/Marketing MONICA BLOOM, iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CFO MARIE TEDESCO. New to the FOUNDATION Board are: AUDACY SVP/Digital Audio Content TIM CLARKE and CTAM President/CEO VICKI LINS.

Officers of the board have been announced as THE WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN serving as chair; CROWN MEDIA FAMILY NETWORKS Chief Communications Officer ANNIE HOWELL as incoming chair; SUTTON BUTTON PRODUCTIONS CEO/founder KEISHA SUTTON serving as immediate past chair; MATRIX SOLUTIONS Chief Revenue Officer BRENDA HETRICK, serving as treasurer, and ESPN VP/Corporate Communications KATINA ARNOLD serving as incoming treasurer.

AWM/F President BECKY BROOKS commented, “The role of the AWM and FOUNDATION boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in all facets of media. The past two years have proven that leadership of an organization is critical to navigate through uncertain times. It is as important as it’s ever been to have insightful, diverse leadership. This year’s directors are dedicated to donating time and resources to guide us to the next level. We are thrilled to have these talented, accomplished women and men guiding our strategic initiatives.”

AWMF also announced HEATHER COHEN, ANNIE HOWELL and MIKE McVAY will continue to serve as chairs for the GRACIE AWARDS.

« see more Net News