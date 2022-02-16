Janet Kim (Top) & Scott Schreiber (Photo: UTA)

Talent agency UTA today announced that JANET KIM and SCOTT SCHREIBER have joined the agency as Music Agents based out of the agency’s BEVERLY HILLS, CA office.

KIM previously worked at CAA, where she booked artists at private/corporate events, large-scale Pride Festivals and LGBTQ+ events globally, consulted for companies including CJ ENM (one of SOUTH KOREA’s largest media companies), and worked with artists including ADAM LAMBERT, DNCE, JORDIN SPARKS and JULIA MICHAELS, among others. Prior to her career as an agent, she worked as a tour manager on the road for bands.

SCHREIBER has worked with leading contemporary artists across all genres including ZHU, CHET FAKER, SG LEWIS, TOKIMONSTA, CHANNEL TRES, SOULWAX, BOMBA ESTEREO, SKI MASK THE SLUM GOD, LIL SKIES, NERO, MICHAEL BRUN, EROL AIKAN, TOMMY GENESIS, KAREEN ALI, DJ DAVE and others.

Said KIM, "UTA's Music division and the company as a whole have built great momentum despite the difficulties of the pandemic, continuously signing talented artists and adding key agents. I am thrilled to be joining UTA, and I am excited to help DAVID ZEDECK, SCOTT CLAYTON and SAM KIRBY YOH realize their vision for the department."

Added SCHREIBER, “It's been amazing to see the passion and forward-thinking approach of UTA's music leadership team. I have admired their collaborative approach to artist representation, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build upon the great work that the team has already accomplished.”

Commented UTA Partner/Co-Head Of Global Music DAVID ZEDECK, “We are thrilled to welcome JANET and SCOTT to UTA MUSIC. They are consummate professionals with strong relationships across all sectors of the music industry. Their expertise will be invaluable to our group as we continue to broaden our resources and find compelling new opportunities for our clients.”

