The Richard Cason Radio Network Joins Frankspeech.com
by Roy Trakin
February 17, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The first hour of the "RICHARD CASON Radio Network," now airing SUNDAY nights on M. K. S. BROADCASTING News/Talk KFMO/PARK HILLS, MO, can now be heard MONDAYs on MIKE LINDELL's FRANkSPEECH.COM at 10p (ET).
CASON told ALL ACCESS, "I tried to get on weekend cable news, but FRANKSPEECH was more interested, so I'm happy to be on a platform that's all about freedom and canceling cancel culture. cover all those basics, but this show is so much more. We're funny -- and we'll 'go there.' Well, I will...Young JARED, my producer, not so much. That's why it's funny. Eh, you'll see."