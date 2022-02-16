'In The Mix'

YEA Networks’ syndicated “In The Mix With ALEX ANGELO” has added three new affiliates, ROB NORTON & ELLIOT KELLER Top 40 KZIA (Z102.9)/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA; BROOKE INGSTAD Top 40/Rhythmic KLTA-HD2/FARGO, ND, and FOWLER MEDIA PARTNERS Hot AC WFHT/Portsmouth, OH, bringing the total affiliates for this new show up to 22.

“In the Mix” debuted in 2021 as a four-hour weekend mix show featuring the hottest hits, trending TIKTOK songs and custom remixes.

KZIA GM CHRIS JACKSON commented, “It’s a full-time job right now keeping up with the TIKTOK trends and remixes. Now I have ALEX to do that for me! I love how this show sounds and it’s a perfect fit for the direction the Top 40 format is heading.”

Show host and DJ/Curator ANGELO added, “Thank you to our new affiliates for jumping 'In the Mix' with me. I get that there are a ton of choices in weekend programming. As a 21-year-old, it’s exciting to take trending TIKTOK sounds, create custom mixes and give them a home on the radio alongside today’s biggest hits. I promise there is no mix show more connected with what the 18-34 year old audience is listening to.”

“In the Mix” is available on barter as a four-hour show, in Top 40 and Rhythmic/Hip-Hop varieties (with the latter being hosted by BIANCA). For more information, go here, or contact SCOTT KERR, Director/Affiliate Sales & Content at (843) 270-2836.

« see more Net News