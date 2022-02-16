Family Life Radio To The Rescue

The staff at FAMILY LIFE RADIO participated in a recent FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN MOBILE PACK EVENT, preparing thousands of nutritious meals for the hungry.

The staff joined with members of the community at the ORO VALLEY CHURCH OF THE NAZRENE near TUCSON, AZ. During their shift alone, the FLR team helped pack over 34,000 meals, which will help 94 children have at least a meal a day for a full year. The event over all saw a total of 1,018,972 meals put together.

Said FLR CEO EVAN CARLSON, “It’s a blessing for us to be able to join together as a team to support this amazing cause, helping to provide hope to kids all over the globe.”

The meals that were prepared will benefit children in need around across multiple countries in various parts of the world.

