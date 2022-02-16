Claudia Mendoza

CLAUDIA MENDOZA has been named the local Executive Producer of iHEARTMEDIA's ELVIS DURAN And The Morning Show, based out of MIAMI, starting FEBRUARY 28th.

CLAUDIA is currently Executive Producer of the "BRIAN MUDD Show" on iHEARTMEDIA News/Talk WIOD/MIAMI, FL, where she has been with the iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI cluster since 2017. She also hosts and produces iHEART LATINO’s "Estamos Contigo" and has been on-air, weekends on Y100. She will continue on-air at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, FL, in a newly expanded role including the 12a-5a (ET) overnight show on Y100.

Said MENDOZA, "I'm super excited to join the Y100 team and continue to grow in an innovative company like iHEARTMEDIA. I'm ready to expand my knowledge in Top 40. I'd like to thank GRACE BLAZER, TAYLOR JUKES, ROB MILLER and the entire iHEART fam for this amazing opportunity!"

GRACE BLAZER will be starting the search to replace her position at WIOD immediately.

