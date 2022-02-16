-
Does Your Talent Respect You? MC Media’s Charese Fruge’ Covers Its Importance in ‘The Bigger Picture’
by Charese Fruge
-
Have you ever tried to get a PD promotion but the powers that be didn’t believe the “Talent” on the station would respect you because you’ve always just been the APD? The first step in getting any new PD position is to make sure the “Talent” on the station will respect you. Is that the case? \
