Unger

Consultant KEVIN UNGER has joined Dance Music Consultant JOHN PARKER's DISTINCTIVE PROMO. UNGER, a former director of Dance/Urban with SONY CANADA will be focused on building DISTINCTIVE PROMO's brand in CANADA.

For more information, check out http://www.distinctivepromo.com and/or reach out to PARKER at JP@DanceMusicConsultant.com.

