Nominees

The PODCAST ACADEMY has announced the nominees for the 2022 AMBIES podcast awards, with winners to be announced in a ceremony and live stream at THE MAYAN in LOS ANGELES on MARCH 22.

Podcast of the Year nominees include "9/12"; "A SLIGHT CHANGE OF PLANS"; "ALLIGATOR CANDY"; "BELIEVE HER"; "THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST"; "EARTH ECLIPSED"; "FALSE IDOL"; "HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?"; "HOOKED"; and "THE IMPERFECTION."

See the nominees in all 25 categories here.

