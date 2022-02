Airs Saturdays

BARABOO BROADCASTING Adult Hits WRPQ-A W259BC (99.7 MAX FM)/BARABOO, WI adds THE ROCKIN' 80S beginning SATURDAY (2/19). THE ROCKIN' 80S, originally launched in CHICAGO in 2004, is produced and hosted by veteran programmer/personality, ZANDER.

For more information on THE ROCKIN' 80S, reach out to 4cmediastudios@gmail.com.





« see more Net News