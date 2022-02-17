Schefter, Radzik

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT is honoring ESPN NFL insider ADAM SCHEFTER with its Champions Award and the MARK CHERNOFF Award for the nation's top Sports PD to BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's RICK RADZIK.

SCHEFTER is being honored for his work promoting a GOFUNDME campaign to support the children of the late GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO reporter/host JEFF DICKERSON.

« see more Net News