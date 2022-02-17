Teaming Up For NFTs

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG)and CURIO, the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform for entertainment brands and musical artists, has announced that CURIO will serve as a dedicated global outlet for future officially licensed NFT projects from UMG’s record labels, operating companies and recording artists worldwide. UMG becomes the first major music company to collaborate with CURIO.

UMG EVP/Digital Strategy MICHAEL NASH commented, "UMG and our labels are focused on developing NFT projects that authentically engage and speak to our artists’ fanbases and new audiences. With CURIO, our labels will have a secure and dedicated platform to host these premium projects and provide new opportunities for collectors and fans from around the world to acquire unique pieces, inspired by their favorite artists and labels. UMG is focused on developing new opportunities in this space that place our artists and labels at the forefront, working to ensure that the evolution of Web3 provides exciting new avenues for their creativity."

CURIO Co-Founder & Co-CEO BEN ARNON added, "CURIO is thrilled to be partnered with UMG in the NFT and Web3 space. UMG has a huge catalog with unlimited opportunity to deliver value to fans across the globe. Their brands and labels are historic and iconic. And the digital innovation and Web3 expertise amongst their executives is unparalleled."

UMG and CURIO are working on the first wave of projects, the issue scheduled for MARCH from CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP artist CALUM SCOTT.

