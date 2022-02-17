Brown (Photo: Meredith Truax)

ISLAND RECORDS Co-CEOs IMRAN MAJID and JUSTIN ESHAK have announced the appointment of JHARED "JAE" BROWN as VP/A&R. BROWN, reporting to MAJID and ESHAK, will be based in NEW YORK.

BROWN comes to ISLAND after two years as VP/A&R with ROSTRUM RECORDS.

MAJID commented, "JAE is widely known for his ‘artist-first’ philosophy, a credo that we take very seriously at ISLAND as we strive to build on the label’s entrepreneurial spirit and live up to our commitment to breaking new artists across every genre."

ESHAK added, "JAE brings in a unique vision as an A&R with great marketing expertise, which will be an instrumental part in defining the ISLAND RECORDS roster."

BROWN said, "I’m extremely excited to be joining the ISLAND family. I’ve long admired IMRAN and JUSTIN's ability to discover, develop and break young superstars. I look forward to working within their A&R and Marketing systems,and making my contribution to the future of such a legendary label."

