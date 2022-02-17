CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WLTO (HOT 102.5)/LEXINGTON, KY taps COLIN MATHEWS for PD duties. He comes from FEDERATED Hot AC WMEE (97.3 WMEE)/FORT WAYNE, where he hosted mornings.

CUMULUS LEXINGTON VP/Mkt Mgr SCOTT FRAZIER said, "I am very excited to have COLIN join our LEXINGTON team as WLTO Program Director. COLINS’s experience, enthusiasm and engaging on-air presence will be well-received in our market. Can’t wait to see what he brings to both the listeners and our CUMULUS radio cluster in Central KY.”

MATHEWS replied, "While working as a morning show host for the past seven years, I’ve had PD after PD say that I would be a programmer someday, and that time has come! I can’t wait to learn from the CUMULUS LEXINGTON group and build on the already stellar HOT 102.5 brand. So excited to be a part of the LEXINGTON community! Now I just have to join a bourbon FACEBOOK group to keep my eye on releases!"

